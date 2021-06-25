Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has broken its silence for the first time following a worrying trend in which the president’s camp has been losing foot soldiers to William Ruto’s faction.

This follows the defection of Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba, Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, Kabete MP, James Githua, Githunguri MP, Gabriel Kago and Subukia MP, Samuel Gachobe to William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga wing.

In a statement yesterday, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju dismissed those who have defected from Jubilee to Ruto’s UDA terming them as insignificant to the party.

According to Tuju, he will not be shocked if more leaders cross over to Ruto’s Tanga Tanga political grouping, adding that those leaving have sensed danger in party primaries ahead of the crucial 2022 General Election.

“As a party, we have resolved that we will be subjecting our aspirants thorough checks so that we can have leaders who can stand firm,” he stated.

Tuju further maintained that the planned coalition between Jubilee and ODM party is in top gear despite criticism adding that the defections will not in any way affect their planned marriage with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST