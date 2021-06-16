Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has made a big U-turn on its proposals to permanently scrap off Bachelor of Education degree courses for teachers.

Speaking during the release of the Form one selection results exercise yesterday, Macharia stated that the commission had no powers to scrap off any university programme.

She added that the role of determining degrees is mandated to the Universities’ Senate.

“TSC’s mandate is limited to reviewing and advising on standards of education and training of persons entering the teaching service,” Macharia stated.

Initially, TSC had advocated to scrap off the degree and instead advocate for teachers to pursue a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science course for three years.

After attaining the degree, teachers would then enroll in a post-graduate course for one year before they are cleared to apply for a TSC number.

The proposal to scrap off the degree had raised concerns among key stakeholders in the education sector who poked holes in the proposed move.

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Kenyatta University chapter’s Secretary-General George Makokha had also opined that the Bachelor of education degree should continue being issued to interested candidates.

He added that the union would only support change that benefits and improves the quality of education in universities.

TSC’s move was aimed at ensuring an in-depth training of teachers in order to impart various teaching methods.

Further, the extensive training would equip them with skills as well as develop teachers’ ethics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST