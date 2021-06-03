Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – The newly sworn-in Chief Justice Martha Koome is on the receiving end even before settling in after Kenyans accused her of being complicit in the ongoing attack on the Judiciary after 5 High Court judges rendered Raila Odinga’s BBI as null and void.

Led by Law Society of Kenya chairman Nelson Havi, Kenyans condemned Koome for failing to comment on utterances made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on the judiciary during the Madaraka day celebrations in her presence.

In a statement, Havi questioned why Koome had remained mum on the remarks which he described as a threat to the independence of the Judiciary.

The LSK boss, at the same time, praised Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel Musinga for his bold response to Uhuru’s attack on the Judiciary.

“Chief Justice Martha Koome should have by now defended the independence of the Judiciary, threatened by pronouncements of the Executive in an attempt to influence the outcome of the BBI Appeal.”

“Well done President Daniel Musinga JA for the firm directions on the matter,” Havi stated.

In his speech on Tuesday, Uhuru indicated that the Judiciary aimed at frustrating his regime and went ahead to give examples of the nullification of his presidential election win in 2017 as well as the attempt to stop the will of the people as expressed through BBI.

It is not the first time Havi has expressed his displeasure with the Chief Justice.

In a submission by the LSK to the JSC, Havi accused Koome of her inability to act independently without favoritism and other improper motives.

