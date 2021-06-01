Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – A top Jubilee Party official has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband the ruling party because it is now an empty shell.

Speaking on Monday, Meru County Jubilee Secretary-General Alhaji Mwendia, claimed that the ruling party has failed to meet its set standards and that top officials of the party are now running after their interests.

“As one of the leaders, we can’t continue supporting a party that is serving partisan interests in Meru County,” Mwendia said.

He also passed a message to Uhuru Kenyatta that he is the Chairman of the Jubilee party Central Kenya caucus and that he has cleared the caucus.

“His Excellency, as the chairman of the Central Kenya Jubilee caucus bringing together eleven counties, I have cleared the caucus,” Mwendia added.

This is a big blow to Uhuru since Meru leaders led by Governor Kiraitu Murungi, MP Dawood and Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, had earlier threatened that they will move out of Jubilee Party if Kikuyus fail to support Muturi as the Mt. Kenya region spokesman.

