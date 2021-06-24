Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Journalists who turned up to cover a hearing of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa’s Ksh39.5 billion military arms deal trial were kicked out of court.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot made the decision after an application by a prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The magistrate observed that the testimony that was expected from the three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers was sensitive and crucial.

“Owing to the sensitivity of the testimony from the senior military officers, members of the press and public are hereby ordered to leave court as long as the crucial evidence is being led,” directed Cheruiyot.

Echesa is linked to a Ksh39 billion fake arms scandal that was reportedly supposed to be orchestrated by the former CS and involved the office of Deputy President William Ruto.

On Monday, witnesses told the court that Echesa took two white men to the office of DP Ruto before he was arrested over defrauding Polish traders in the fake guns scandal.

Security details at Ruto’s office were reported to have confiscated a bag and mobile phones belonging to the white men before they were allowed into the premises.

Echesa was alleged to have told the guards that he and the two foreigners had an appointment with the DP.

Witnesses nonetheless stated that they did not see any money transaction take place

The former CS is alleged to have convinced the Polish firm, Eco Advanced Technologies LLC, to pay Ksh11,500,000 to a company known as Pizzle Consultancy Limited to show commitment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST