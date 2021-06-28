Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – Omosh has once again denied that he got over Ksh 1 Million from well-wishers after his plight was highlighted earlier this year.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the disgraced actor in a dingy club in Kayole, saying that he has never touched Sh 1 Million in his life.

“For those who think I got millions, you are misinformed. I have never touched a million in my whole life,” Omosh is heard saying in the clip.

Omosh reiterated that he had debts of over Ksh 300,000 which he settled with all the money that he received from well-wishers.

However, he admitted that he was gifted a house but insisted that he still needs more help from well-wishers.

Omosh said if he had millions as alleged, he wouldn’t be visiting dingy bars in Kayole.

Comedian Jalang’o on Friday claimed that the disgraced actor got over Ksh 1.2 Million after he fundraised for him through his Bonga Na Jalas show – claims that he vehemently denied.

Here’s a video of Omosh trashing Jalango’s allegations while tipsy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.