Wednesday, 02 June 2021 – Business came to a near standstill yesterday in Kisumu town as residents flocked the streets to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta during Madaraka Day celebrations.

But as the residents lined up on the streets to welcome Uhuru in style, a man was spotted going about his business as if nothing important was happening in the town.

He knew he had to put food on the table and so, he continued with his daily hustle regardless of the big national event that was being hosted in the town.

Not even the security officers could stop him from going on with his business.

See these amazing photos that speak a thousand words.

The Kenyan DAILY POST