Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – That President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to renege on the deal that he had with Deputy President William Ruto of supporting the DP in 2022 when his term ends is no longer a secret.

This is after the president announced yesterday that he will back one of the principals of the NASA coalition, preferably former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking yesterday at State House when he met leaders from the Ukambani region, Uhuru stated that the relative peace and tranquility in the country brought about by the handshake with Raila Odinga has seen him do much more in his second term compared to his first term.

According to the president, he focused more on development in his second term than in the first term, where the political agenda dominated.

Uhuru pointed out that working with leaders from across the political divide enabled him to deliver more projects during his second term in office.

“Working in conjunction with my colleagues, I have been able to focus on the development agenda, not the political agenda,” the president said.

