Monday, 28 June 2021 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, has been admitted at a city hospital.

A video of the youthful MP and former singer being wheeled in a hospital stretcher was shared online by gospel singer DK Kwenye Beat.

“You are fighter and nothing can keep you down. Have a complete and swift recovery,” DK captioned the video and failed to disclose what he is ailing from.

However, according to trusted sources, Jaguar is set to undergo leg surgery.

He has been having a recurring leg problem.

Here’s a video of Jaguar being wheeled in the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.