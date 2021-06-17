Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has urged Kenyans to desist from following the ideologies of deputy president William Ruto because he is a hardcore criminal.

Speaking in Mombasa on Thursday, Raila, who was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, said Ruto should be in jail for embezzling billions of public funds.

He said the current cash crunch affecting the disbursement of funds to counties is because Ruto and his cronies have stolen everything in Treasury.

“Shida ambayo tuko nayo kwa nchi yetu ni corruption. Sababu kubwa ambayo inasababisha Ukur Yatani anachelewa kutuma pesa kwa makaunti ni wizi wa pesa ya umma. Mtu (DP Ruto) anaiba pesa mabilioni alafu anatembea kila mahali akisema kikudi ya wamama niiteni nije kuwasaidia anaenda anaacha millioni moja uko.“

“Alafu anaenda tena kwa vijana anaacha millioni ingine pale, kanisani anaacha millioni mbili uko alafu anasema sisi tuko na Mungu. Ni Mungu gani ambaye ako naye hapo? Si hio ni shetani. Anafaa kuwa Kamiti ama Shimo La Tewa kwa kuiba mali ya umma,” Raila said.

