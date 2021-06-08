Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being among politicians who flouted Covid-19 rules when they visited Kisumu City last week, during Madaraka Day Celebrations at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium.

Wanga, who was having an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, said during the celebrations, Ruto flouted COVID -19 rules when he decided to address a small crowd in Kondele.

The ODM legislator said while President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga refused to address the crowd, Ruto, who was looking for fame like the proverbial squirrel, went ahead and addressed the crowd thereby spreading COVID -19.

“The President tried not to greet the gathering outside the stadium in Kisumu but the Deputy President went for a few Bonga points & photo op. Raila Odinga was forced to come out as he was leaving after DP.

“Political parties should be responsible, we can do zoom,” Wanga said.

The remarks from Hon Wanga come as Kisumu County continues to record a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, which have led to a cumulative number of 5,739 infections so far.

