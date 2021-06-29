Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, is one of the many state officers who are regretting why they have been used to undermine Deputy President William Ruto.

For the last 3 years, Kibicho’s office has been used by state functionaries and machineries to undermine the second in command.

In fact, Karanja Kibicho was told by his ‘seniors’ to lockout Ruto‘s residence in Mombasa and the DP, who was visiting the coastal town was forced to sleep in a ‘lodging’.

A source who overheard Kibicho during the ongoing campaigns in the Kiambaa constituency said he regrets why he allowed his office to be used to demean Ruto who has a cult following across the country.

The source said Kibicho said he is contemplating relocating to Europe should Ruto ascend to the presidency in the August 2022 polls.

He is also considering sending emissaries to Ruto to beg him forgiveness for undermining him.

