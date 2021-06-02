Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Tuesday, broke protocol when he invited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to speak to the public after Deputy President William Ruto made his speech during the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu.

The second in command made his speech and as it has been the tradition, invited the President to make his speech.

Uhuru started by greeting the guests and the public before apologising for breaking protocol.

“You will forgive me, but let me break protocol today to invite my brother, Raila Odinga, Jakom, to say hi to you and to deliver his Madaraka Day sentiments, welcome my brother,” Uhuru said amid a cheering crowd.

This protocol’s confusion angered Ruto’s followers who accused the President of trying to embarrass his Deputy.

Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, who is Ruto‘s point man in Mt Kenya East, took to Facebook to say that this has no effect on him and that there is no issue.

“It’s OK. . . “ Kindiki stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST