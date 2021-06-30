Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has spoken about the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case, which is going on at the Court of Appeal.

Speaking in his Karen office on Tuesday when he met a delegation from Narok County, the DP said the law should not be used to pursue personal interests.

“We are all duty-bound to respect the Constitution to guarantee an equal, just, and fair society.

“Whatever we pursue, it must be guided by the needs of the public rather than personal interests,” he said.

Since the inception of the BBI idea, the DP has maintained that the bill is not a necessity to Kenyans and there are other important things to deal with such as the COVID-19 pandemic and high unemployment rate in the country.

The BBI appeal is being heard by a seven-judge bench led by President of the Court appeal Justice Daniel Musinga.

The other judges are Justices Roselyne Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Gatembu Kairu, Fatuma Sichale, and Francis Tuiyott.

The Kenyan DAILY POST