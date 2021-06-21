Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has reacted to a viral video of Presidential hopeful, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, that was leaked by his alleged Mpango wa Kando.

In the video, Mukhisa was seen naked like a frog displaying his ‘7-inch machine’ to a girl who was also naked.

Reacting to the video, Ruto, who spoke in West Pokot on Saturday, warned Kenyan men against cheating on their wives with Mipango ya Kandos.

“Devolution kwa Ndoa? Kama huko na nafasi ya mpango kamili, uko na haja na mpango na ya kando? Wachana na mpanga ya kando, iko na kisirani mingi. (Devolution in marriage? If you have a chance of one partner, why do you need another one? Stop having concubines, they only bring trouble),” said Ruto.

Ruto further cited the case of Mukhisa Kituyi’s cheating scandal to hammer the message home.

“You saw how the other guy found himself in trouble for having a mpango wa kando,” Ruto said as his followers broke into laughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST