Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, is currently the talk of the town after he washed President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s dirty linen in public.

Kabando, during an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL), dropped a bombshell insisting that President Uhuru does not plan to exit the political scene in 2022.

To justify his point, Kabando said that the head of state was scheming to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to get a plum position in the next government.

He went on to claim that BBI was mainly focused on tackling electoral reforms which were creating more positions for Uhuru and his allies.

The fiery former lawmaker went further to insist that President Uhuru did not win the 2017 General election. In his opinion, NASA won.

He also said Uhuru and his relatives are the biggest looters of public money and warned the President against linking Deputy President William Ruto to massive graft in his administration.

However, Kabando Kabando’s interview ended prematurely after the host, Jeff Koinange, cut short the interview without offering a sensible explanation.

Sources said Jeff received a ‘call from above’ to end the interview.

