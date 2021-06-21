Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – A State House insider has revealed the only man President Uhuru Kenyatta trusts after his bitter fallout with his Deputy, William Ruto.

Uhuru and Ruto’s enmity began in March 2018 after the former had a handshake with the Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, forcing the latter to start throwing tantrums at the President.

In the last three years, Ruto has been alone like a desert coyote after the President abandoned him despite earlier promising to support his presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, Michael Waikenda, who happens to be Director of Political affairs in the state house, stated that Raila is currently the only ally and friend Uhuru currently has.

Waikenda also said Raila has been visiting Uhuru at his house severally and they have been also been going to social gatherings together.

This revelation comes at a time the fallout in the Jubilee party has taken a new twist after Ruto publicly declared on Saturday that United Democratic Alliance(UDA) was his new party as the elections approach.

The Kenyan DAILY POST