Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has in the last year been burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the best candidate to be his running mate during the 2022 presidential election.

The DP has been considering several candidates including Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, and Kandara MP, Alice Wahome.

However, after thorough scrutiny, the DP, who is planning to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, has settled on his running mate.

Impeccable sources said he has settled on Mwangi Kiunjuri as his running mate in 2022.

The DP has said he will run for President using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after being elbowed out of the ruling Jubilee Party.

It emerged that the DP is crafting his 2022 dream team, with various regional heavyweights in his hustler nation movement lobbying to catch his attention.

Ruto’s director of communication Emmanuel Talam said the DP’s attention is now on firming up his ‘hustler’s economic blueprint’.

“Distribution and sharing of positions is none of his priority now.

“He is busy now working on an economic plan for the whole country. That is why he is engaging all leaders from the entire country on this journey,” Talam said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST