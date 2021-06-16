Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – University of Nairobi lecturer, Prof Herman Manyora, has advised Deputy President William Ruto on how to defeat the National Super Alliance under the leadership of Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential poll.

Already, there are plans to revive NASA ahead of the 2022 presidential duel, and President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted at endorsing a NASA presidential candidate.

NASA comprises Raila, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

If the four leaders come together and then Uhuru adds his weight, Ruto will have a herculean task of becoming the fifth President of Kenya.

However, Prof Manyora advised Ruto to pick his running mate from the Mt Kenya region since he will be assured of the votes from the region which has over 5.4 million registered voters.

“If Ruto appoints a running mate from Mt Kenya, it will be game over for NASA since the popular Kikuyu vote will propel him to state house in 2022,” Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said.

