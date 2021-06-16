Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – The entire country is currently mourning the death of former Gem Constituency Member of Parliament, Jakoyo Midiwo, who died on Monday.

According to his family, Midiwo breathed his last at the Nairobi Hospital after suffering acute cardiac arrest.

Though the nature of his illness was not divulged to the public, reliable sources say Midiwo’s cardiac arrest was induced by COVID-19.

“The former MP had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and cardiac arrest was induced by Covid-19,” said a family source who requested anonymity.

Midiwo’s sister Julia Adhiambo and his uncle Peter Odima succumbed to Covid-19 and they will be buried later this week.

Before his death, Midiwo had warned former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, and Dr. Oburu Odinga, who are his cousins, against attending the burial of the duo saying funerals are the breeding ground of COVID-19 in Luo Nyanza.

“He called and cautioned me that Covid-19 was really killing our people and it is in such funeral ceremonies that we might get exposed because we would draw crowds,” Oburu told a local daily on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST