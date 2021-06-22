Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a disturbed man following coalition talks between ODM and Jubilee ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Kalonzo, who has insisted that he will not support Raila Odinga’s presidency for the 5th time, may be forced to eat his own words after the merger which will technically render him irrelevant and inconsequential politically.

He will either have to accept being Raila’s running mate or forget the current Wiper party’s working relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Even though Kalonzo’s Wiper has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Jubile party, ODM’s entry into coalition talks with the ruling party poses a danger for Wiper.

Speaking during an interview, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said that their agreement with Wiper is still valid, and it is premature to conclude what will happen if ODM joins the bandwagon.

“The cooperation with Wiper is still valid. It will be premature to talk about what will happen. If I knew, then I would not be in politics. Raila has not declared he will vie for the presidency,” he said.

The collaboration between Uhuru and Raila is causing Kalonzo sleepless nights.

Last week, he vowed not to support Raila Odinga again.

According to Kalonzo, he would rather retire from politics than contest as Raila’s running mate once again.

The affirmation from Kalonzo sparked reactions from ODM leader Raila Odinga, who accused him of barking like a dog and running scared ahead of 2022.

“Some people are barking that they will not support Raila, let them relax, I have not declared that I will vie neither have I asked for their support,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST