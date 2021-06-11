Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Two schoolgirls have disappeared under mysterious circumstances after leaving home for school during midterm break.

The missing girls from Kereri Girls in Kisii County left home on Tuesday around 3 pm but they never reached school.

They were last seen in Kisii town dressed in school uniforms.

The parent of one of the missing girls took to social media and pleaded with any Kenyan who might have seen them to report to the nearest police station.

Here are photos of the missing girls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST