Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Fast fading socialite, Huddah Monroe, has dissed Kenyan men and revealed the reason she can’t date them is that they are too stingy.

Huddah bragged that she has dated men from all races in the world just to experiment and her experience with Kenyan men has been terrible.

The 34-year-old socialite said she is a heavy spender but unfortunately, Kenyan men don’t like to spend.

She further showered praises on French-speaking black men, claiming that they treat women like queens.

She described Nigerian men as a headache, adding that they are good just for fun but if you try to settle with them, you will die young.

“I have dated almost all races in the world for experiment. Even Chinese, Indian, Lool! I know Asians for sure ain’t my cup of tea.

“In black community, a Nigerian is a headache. Not bad for enjoyment but not to settle down unless you wanna die young,” she wrote.

“Kenyan men can be too stingy. I love spending money. Not my cup of tea,” she added.

Here’s a screenshot of her Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST