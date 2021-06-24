Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 June 2021 – On Tuesday, a man was brutally murdered along Thika Road in broad daylight after the Subaru car that he was driving was sprayed with bullets by unknown assailants.

The deceased man has since been identified as Daniel Gucoma, a car dealer.

Gucoma’s wife, Susan Wangari, has recounted her husband’s last moments before he was killed and narrated how she escaped death by a whisker since they were supposed to have gone home together on the day he was killed.

She recalled that on the fateful day, her husband called her at around 2.29 pm and asked her to carry some documents he was to use in a vehicle transfer transaction.

They agreed to meet at the Ruiru Bypass.

However, Susan was held up in a traffic jam since she was using public means.

Her husband called her 20 minutes later and requested her to hurry up since he was getting late for the business.

“Following the traffic jam my husband called and asked me to send him all the particulars through WhatsApp since he was getting late,” she said.

The vehicle she was travelling in further developed mechanical problems, forcing her to board another vehicle.

As she was boarding the other vehicle, she received a call from her friend informing her that her husband had been involved in an accident at Gwa-Kairu area near Spur Mall.

“As we were being transferred to another public service vehicle a few minutes past 3 PM, I got a call from my friend informing me that my husband has been involved in an accident at Gwa-Kairu area near Spur Mall,” she said amid tears.

When she arrived at the scene, she found out that her husband had been moved to Thika Level 5 Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

