Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Susan Wangari, the wife of Daniel Gucoma, the man who was sprayed with bullets along Thika Road, is a lethal gangster mostly involved in carjackings.
Gucoma’s wife is said to be part of the well-financed and organized gang that he led.
In 2014, Wangari was arrested after she carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Nairobi.
In another robbery incident that took place in 2017, she is said to have disguised herself as a policewoman before robbing a businessman on a busy highway at night.
She was in the company of another man who was armed with a pistol.
She was arrested by flying squad officers and taken to court, where she was charged with robbery with violence.
She pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh 500,000 bond.
Last year, she was also accused of robbery with violence alongside her husband.
Going by the latest revelations, it’s just a matter of time before she faces the same music as her deceased husband.
Gucoma’s mother and other relatives are also involved in serious crimes.
