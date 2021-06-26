Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Susan Wangari, the wife of Daniel Gucoma, the man who was sprayed with bullets along Thika Road, is a lethal gangster mostly involved in carjackings.

Gucoma’s wife is said to be part of the well-financed and organized gang that he led.

In 2014, Wangari was arrested after she carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Nairobi.

In another robbery incident that took place in 2017, she is said to have disguised herself as a policewoman before robbing a businessman on a busy highway at night.

She was in the company of another man who was armed with a pistol.

She was arrested by flying squad officers and taken to court, where she was charged with robbery with violence.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh 500,000 bond.

Last year, she was also accused of robbery with violence alongside her husband.

Going by the latest revelations, it’s just a matter of time before she faces the same music as her deceased husband.

Gucoma’s mother and other relatives are also involved in serious crimes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.