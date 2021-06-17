Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Former Trade Minister, Mukhisa Kituyi, is the talk of the town after an embarrassing video of him was leaked by a lady.
The lady reportedly leaked the video after he refused to give her Sh 1 Million that she was demanding so as not to release the damaging video.
Social media has been awash with photos of a curvaceous lady alleged to be behind the leaked video.
However, we can confirm that the said lady in the viral photos is a Sports anchor in South Africa.
Her name is Amahle Siphungu and she is a popular figure on Instagram.
See more of her juicy photos and just know that she is not the one behind the leaked video of Mukhisa Kituyi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>