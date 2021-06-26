Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – More details concerning Daniel Gucoma, the 36-year-old man who was murdered in cold blood along Thika Road on Tuesday afternoon, have emerged.

Police sources confirmed that although the deceased man posed as a genuine car dealer, he was a very dangerous gangster.

He led a ruthless gang that carried out serious crimes in Nairobi and beyond.

The same day his Subaru car was sprayed with 25 bullets by unknown assailants near Spur Mall along Thika Road, he had robbed a woman in Eastleigh, some unknown amount of money.

Gucoma and his gang ambushed the said woman who runs a jewelry shop when she was heading to the bank to deposit money and robbed her at gunpoint.

They shot her in the hand and took away her bag that contained money.

It has also emerged that the deceased criminal had been involved in other serious crimes.

Here are some other criminal activities that he had been linked to.

1)In March 2017, he was among six suspects who snatched AK47 rifles from police officers at an Eldoret bank and attempted a robbery.

2)In June 2017, his gang carjacked a motorist along Riara Road, Nairobi and robbed him off his Toyota Harrier.

3)In June 2014, he was reportedly part of a gang that commandeered a lorry in Sunton, Mwiki, and stole 300 gas cylinders.

