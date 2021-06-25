Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – Tejveer Rai, the son of Kabras Sugar Company owner, Jaswant Rai, was airlifted to Nairobi for a medical check-up after his monster VW GTI polo rolled several times during the ongoing World Rally Championship in Naivasha.

Videos shared online show shocked spectators rushing to rescue the billionaire’s son from his ill-fated rally car.

They quickly returned the overturned car to its correct position before checking whether any of the crew members was injured.

Rai suffered minor injuries from the accident.

His navigator also suffered minor injuries.

They are both in stable condition at the Aga Khan hospital.

Rai is a three-time Nakuru rally winner and is one of the drivers Kenya hoped would have given other nationals a run for their money.

Here are videos of the freak accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.