Monday, June 21, 2021 – If you doubt that ‘Juju’ works in football, then you need to see this video evidence of a dramatic incident that happened in Tanzania during a football match.

The football match had been so tough with the goalkeeper of the home side keeping ‘juju’ in the post as the visitors missed several scoring chances.

The striker of the opposing side spotted the ‘juju’ a few seconds before halftime and uprooted it, prompting the keeper and other players to chase him away.

The referee even joined in showing the striker a yellow card but 6 minutes after halftime, the same striker who removed the ‘juju’ scored through a header.

Use of ‘Juju’ is common among football players in Tanzania.

Watch the video.

