Friday, June 11, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki is one of the most respected individuals in the Republic of Kenya and the African continent at large.

Kibaki ruled the country from the year 2002 when he took over from President Moi to the year 2013 when he handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During his tenure, Kenya’s economy grew exponentially and the country was again on the global map after 24 years of being a failed state.

On Thursday, Kibaki’s name was trending on Twitter and this means a majority of Twitter users in Kenya were searching for his name.

After looking keenly at the tweets, Kibaki was trending because he is the best minister of finance to have ever served in the country.

When he was a Finance minister between 1969 to 1981, Kenya witnessed a meteoric economic growth that has never been witnessed in Kenya again.

Here are some comments from Kenyans in praise of Kibaki.

“Kibaki did12 good years in Finance.. 9 of those Vice presidents…Wooow! Guy knew everything government for sure.” said Mr. Paul Mwago

“Kibaki was a great Finance Minister and the best president in history. He was a finance minister for 12 years; tells us about his competency in the field. Working on a budget of less than 200 Million though must have been tough,” said Mr. Bethwell Cheruiyot

“We will never have a president like Mwai Kibaki. The man took the presidency with an economic mind which he applied very successfully. God bless that Mzee.” Said Mr. Dan Nyagah

“Mwai Kibaki borrowed KSh 244.8 Billion in his first 7 years in office while Uhuru Kenyatta has borrowed KSh 5.17 Trillion in his first 7 years in office. Worrying trend perhaps,” said Mr. Ninja

The Kenyan DAILY POST