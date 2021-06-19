Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 19 June 2021 – Chris Kirubi was a very mean man despite being a billionaire.

According to a former employee in one of Kirubi’s companies, the deceased billionaire didn’t dish out money anyhow, unless it was for a special reason.

“The only donation he ever made was a blood donation.

“He didn’t believe in giving out money unless there was a very special reason,” he said.

A slay queen who had an encounter with Kirubi also revealed that he could treat a lady very well as long as it doesn’t involve money.

“He would talk to you in a very loving way. When with him, you’d think he was going to change your life.

“You’d feel you are the special girl in his life,” she said.

It has also emerged that Kirubi was very careful with his money, only dishing out a maximum of Sh 10,000 to any slay queen who spent time with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.