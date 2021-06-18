Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – The mother of Hope Mutheu, the 21-year-old lady who died alongside Makueni MCA Haris Ngui, has set the record straight concerning allegations that her daughter was involved in a secret affair with the MCA.

Mutheu and Ngui died on Tuesday this week after the MCA’s Prado collided with a truck along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Mutheu’s mother, Miriam Nzilani, said that her daughter and the MCA were just friends.

“She was not his lover, but a friend. No s3xual relationship, whatsoever, existed between the MCA and my daughter, I can swear,” she passionately defended her daughter.

She further said that the MCA was known to her family.

“Ngui was our family friend. I met him many years ago when he regularly visited his relatives who are my neighbours here at Kwa Mboo Village in Kibwezi West,” she added.

She claims that her daughter, who was a student at the Mumbuni Technical Training College in Machakos, was returning to school on the fateful day when the MCA offered her a lift in the ill-fated Prado.

“Mutheu had been informed Ngui would travel to Machakos that day (Tuesday) and so, she asked if she could hitch a lift. She left home at 4pm on a motorbike, saying she was headed to town to meet the MCA,” she clarified.

According to Nzilani, the deceased MCA had recently assisted Mutheu secure admission to the National Youth Service (NYS) programme.

She urged Kenyans to stop spreading rumours that her daughter was dating Ngui.

Ngui was married with three kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.