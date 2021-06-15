Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – A birthday party almost turned tragic after two slay queens confronted each other.
In the video, the lady hosting the birthday party is seen picking a knife that she was using to cut the birthday cake before confronting another lady.
She almost stabbed her but luckily, friends managed to grab the knife from her.
A male friend was seen desperately trying to stop the fight.
It’s not clear what the two ladies were fighting over.
Here’s the viral video.
