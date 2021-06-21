Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – A section of Bungoma residents have come to the defense of former UNCTAD Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, who is in the eye of the storm after his alleged sex scandal was leaked online.

In a press statement, the residents termed the video circulating online showing Mukhisa Kituyi allegedly stark naked with some lady around as fake and baseless.

“Our attention has been drawn to the FAKE and malicious video doing rounds on social media purporting to be a representation of Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi. Close examination shows it is so fake.”

“This notwithstanding we want to condemn in the strongest terms possible the malicious, uncouth, and barbaric act of defamation against a distinguished international personality of Dr. Mukhiya’s repute and statesmanship, husband, and Mukhisa.”

“The allegations are FALSE, baseless, and politically instigated in light of the 2022 General Elections by cowards,” said the residents.

Since His Excellency Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi announced his presidential bid, his competitors have been having sleepless nights.

They warned perpetrators that the law will take its course even as they vowed never to be distracted by sideshows until Mukhisa Kituyi occupies State House

