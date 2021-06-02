Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in lecturing the Judiciary for stopping the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae.

Last month, a five-judge Bench led by Judge Joel Ngugi declared the BBI process unconstitutional, citing many illegalities that left the proponents of the process naked.

During a meeting with Luo community leaders on Monday evening, Raila Odinga, who accompanied the president, complained that courts were making decisions that were tantamount to interfering with the Executive.

He urged the leaders that he was angry with the Judiciary for pretending that they own the constitution and behaving as if the Judges live on an island and not in the country.

Raila’s remarks came before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Madaraka Day speech where he reprimanded the Judiciary over the recent ruling that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), unconstitutional, null and void.

According to Uhuru, the recent judgment overturned the people’s will, diminished their power, and stifled efforts to fix ills that have bedeviled the country.

“From nullification of a presidential election in 2017 to an attempt to stop the will of the people as expressed through BBI, the Judiciary has tested our constitutional limits,” Uhuru said.

