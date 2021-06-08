Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – There was a security scare after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during an official visit to the southeast of France.

A video circulating online shows Macron walking up to a barrier to greet some people who had lined up to welcome him during his visit.

A man then slaps him in the face before his guards quickly move in.

The said man was heard shouting, “Down with Macronia”.

The president was pulled away by his hawk-eyed security team before the worst happened.

According to French Media, two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

This is not the first time that Macron is facing a security threat in public.

When he was the economy minister in 2016, he was pelted with eggs by hard-left trade unionists during a strike against labour reforms.

Macron described that incident as “par for the course” and said it would not curb his determination.

Here’s the video of the dramatic incident.

