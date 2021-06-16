Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – Socialite Bridget Achieng claims the viral video that was taken by her friends without her consent while she was dressing and circulated online was doctored.

Bridget has been body-shamed and crucified on social media since the embarrassing video leaked over the weekend.

Men were shocked to see how her body looks bad in real life after watching the viral clip that was widely circulated on Telegram and other social platforms.

Bridget now claims that the embarrassing video was doctored.

She revealed this when answering a lady fan who wanted to know what type of body shapers she wears when taking photos to appear curvy.

“No shade but I would love to know what type of shapewear you use,” the lady identified as Narda asked and she responded saying, “My dear if you see me in real life, you won’t ask me that question.

“That was a doctored video of me,” she responded.

