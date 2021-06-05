Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Terryanne Chebet, has revealed that she has 3 tattoos on her body and all of them have a deeper meaning.

One of the tattoos inked on her hand is significant because it reminds her of when she was fired unceremoniously from Citizen TV, just when she was preparing to read the news.

When TerryAnne lost her job at Royal Media Services, she was at the top of her career, and it never crossed in her mind that she would get fired.

However, she got the shock of her life after receiving a termination letter when she was preparing to read lunchtime news.

According to the seasoned media personality, the tattoo was inked on her arm to mark new beginnings after losing her lucrative job.

“Inked this in November 2016. My 3rd one. Marked new beginnings after I lost my job,” she wrote.

Here’s a photo of the tattoo that is so special to her.

