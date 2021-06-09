Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Residents of Apokor village in Teso North sub-county in Busia County are living in fear after a notorious criminal who was shot dead by police in April was spotted walking in the area last weekend.

Busia County Deputy Assembly Speaker, Lawrence Okaale, confirmed the dramatic incident and said that the wrong person might have been buried.

Okale said that police had confirmed the thug’s death on April 29, only for him to be spotted walking in the area 2 months later.

“On April 29, thugs attacked Angurai market. Fortunately, police officers responded in time and managed to kill one of them.

“His body was moved to the mortuary and later buried. But a shocking incident happened on Saturday (June 5, 2021) where the person who was allegedly killed and buried was spotted alive.

“This might mean that whoever was buried was not the thug,” he said.

The Deputy Assembly Speaker asked police officers to assure residents of their safety and get to the bottom of the matter.

“I would like to ask police officers in Teso North to find out who was shot dead and who his accomplices are so that we can get to the bottom of this” he added.

