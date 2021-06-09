Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Makena Njeri has opened up why she resigned from her lucrative job at BBC, where she worked as a reporter.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Jambo with Massawe Jappani, Makena said that she had done all that she needed to do at the international media house.

She wanted a new challenge since there’s was no growth at the station.

“It was my dream to work at BBC and eventually I got the opportunity. After three years, I realized I had done everything that I needed to do. There was nothing else I was doing differently in the media.

“There was no growth. I always do something that makes me grow,” she said.

However, she has no bad blood between her and her former employer.

“My relationship with the company is still good and I might go back. It depends,” she added.

Makena currently runs an organization that advocates for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

The Kenyan DAILY POST