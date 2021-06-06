Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Lucy Natasha, has mourned the sudden demise of popular Nigerian prophet TB Joshua, who died early Sunday morning.

Reverend Natasha showered praises to the deceased televangelist, describing him as a true servant of God who leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God.

“This is what he was born for, lived for and died for. Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn,” she wrote.

However, Reverend Natasha’s tribute backfired after one of her followers claimed that TB Joshua was a fake prophet who brainwashed innocent souls to enrich himself just like Natasha does to her congregants.

“Reverend Natasha and TB Joshua, you are all fake prophets. No one of you will rest in peace,” the follower commented.

He further labeled Natasha and the deceased prophet as imposters who use religion to enrich themselves.

See screenshot of the hard-hitting response.

The Kenyan DAILY POST