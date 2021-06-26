Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, has advised Kenyans not to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it will bring chaos and anarchy in a peaceful country like Kenya.

BBI proponents are President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday to a local daily, Lissu, who is in exile in Belgium, said that African leaders have the habit of leading their countries with a dictatorial leadership style, warning Kenyans from embracing the BB, if they love their country, stating that the bill is simply meant to groom anarchy.

Lissu further deconstructed President Uhuru and Raila, claiming that the two leaders want to introduce dictatorship.

He also revealed that Tanzania has suffered in the previous years because of leaders who locked themselves in rooms and made decisions for millions of people, adding that, amid the 2022 polls, Kenyans should be brave to pull down the bill.

“The present dispassionate history of our countries is that of the imperial presidency.

“Our Presidents are the semblance of the pre-colonial monarchs that sought to retain and remain in power,” Lissu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST