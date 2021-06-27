Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Lissu has explained why President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga are hell-bent on blocking Deputy President William Ruto from becoming President in 2022.

In an interview with KTN, Lissu, who is in exile in Brussels, Belgium, said Uhuru and Raila fear Ruto because they know he is one of the powerful leaders in Africa.

Lissu said DP Ruto will clinch power in 2022 without the help of ‘deep state’ and ‘system’ because his ideologies are resonating well with Kenyans.

“Ukimuona mtu anapigwa vita na kila mtu, basi Jua huyu mtu hatari na pia ana akili nyingi mno.

“Naweza kukupa mfano wa Rais wenu Uhuru Kenyatta na aliyekuwa kiongozi wa Upinzani bwana Raila Odinga.

“Wale wote wameamua kumvamia Naibu wa Rais William Ruto, na ni kwa sababu wanautambua uwezo wake katika Siasa ila sio kwa madhumuni ya kumchukia.” Lissu said.

Lissu also urged Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it will introduce dictatorship in the country.

BBI is being pushed by Uhuru and Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST