Monday, June 7, 2021 – A vocal lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has blasted Inooro TV for side-lining politicians allied to the second in command.

Speaking on Monday, Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku, said he was invited alongside Ruiru MCA Elijah Kururia and Wambui, a governance expert in Kenya, to discuss current affairs and President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s succession in 2022.

Thuku said the program hosts, Nderitu Waihura and Mike Njenga who were known for being Jubilee apologists were sidelining him because he is a loyal supporter of William Ruto.

However, Waihura and Njenga were quick to respond to Thuku’s accusations where they vehemently denied sidelining him.

Njenga even went ahead to ask for forgiveness from the DP Ruto affiliated MCA for failing to notice they were sidelining him.

Sources said Njenga and Waihura are among dozens of journalists who receive ‘brown envelopes’ from Harambee House every weekend to keep bashing the DP and his Tanga Tanga soldiers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST