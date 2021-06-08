Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be forced to explain in detail his reasons for rejecting Judges George Odunga and Joel Ngugi, among others, in his recent appointments to superior courts.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies gave the president an ultimatum to come clean on the recent appointments for his own good.

Speaking earlier today, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to give his reasons for rejecting the appointment of six judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker said Kenyans should hear the Head of State’s side of the story instead of bashing him.

“It is easy to bash the president on the judges’ appointment, this matter has been pending for almost two years.”

“The president should give a memorandum to the chief justice stating issues that have constrained him,” Wanga said.

In his appointments, Uhuru appointed nine Judges to the Employment and Labour Relations Court while 18 others were appointed as judges of the Environment and Land Court.

However, he rejected the names of George Odunga, Joel Ngugi, Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir, Makori Evans Kiago, and Judith Omange Cheruiyot.

