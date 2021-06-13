Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 13, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is now on his own after his coronation as Mt. Kenya kingpin.

This is after many leaders disowned him, saying he does not speak for the region.

The latest to discredit Muturi’s coronation is Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, who told the speaker to go to hell as Mt. Kenya only recognizes President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s spokesman and no one else until his tenure ends in 2022.

“The last meeting at Sagana State Lodge resolved that President Kenyatta was the bonafide spokesperson and any change would require another meeting at the same venue,” said Munya.

The CS dismissed claims that he endorsed Muturi during his coronation by the Nchuri Ncheke as the Mt Kenya East kingpin.

“I indeed attended the meeting but I never endorsed the coronation.”

“I told the elders that Uhuru was still in power and therefore the idea of having another leader from the region was misplaced,” he said.

Munya accused the media of misrepresenting facts.

He further dismissed the meetings held by Mt Kenya East governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Martin Wambora (Embu) and former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti in support for Muturi.

He termed them as “a cartel that was misguided in matters of politics.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST