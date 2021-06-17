Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Police have arrested two middle-aged men who are suspected to be behind a spate of robbery incidents in Kirinyaga County.

The two men reportedly belong to a gang called ‘Wisame’ that has been extorting money from traders and terrorizing residents of Kutus.

The suspects, who are in their early 20’s, were found in possession of two homemade guns and several stolen items.

A motorcycle that they use to carry out criminal activities in the county was also recovered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.