Closing date: July 2, 2021

Background

Interpeace is an international organization for peacebuilding that supports locally led peacebuilding initiatives around the world. Interpeace tailors its approach to each society and ensures that the work is locally driven. Together with local partners and local teams, Interpeace jointly develops peacebuilding programmes and helps establish processes of change that connect local communities, civil society, government and the international community.

As a strategic partner of the United Nations, Interpeace is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and has offices around the world.

For more information about Interpeace, please visit www.interpeace.org

Position within the Organization

The Programme Support Officer is a member of the Programme Management Unit which manages and implements all of Interpeace’s active and ongoing programmes around the world. The Programme Management Unit is led from the Headquarters office in Geneva, although team members are based in various locations including in East and Central Africa, West Africa, Europe and the MENA region.

The Programme Support Officer reports to the Country Representative Burundi.

Purpose and General Overview

The Programme Support Officer supports the follow up and the context analysis in the country where Interpeace operates. S/he supports Interpeace to implement its mandate in collaboration with the Country Representative and supports the collaboration with the finance officer on financial aspects, such as budget monitoring.

The duties of the Programme Support officer cover 3 areas:

Strategic Engagement

Programme Management & Development

Management – institutional coherence

Duties and responsibilities

Strategic Engagement

Supports all areas of implementation as directed by the Country Representative

Programme Management and Development

Supports in drafting and developing of concept notes, proposals and donor reports

Supports the programmatic management of the partners organizations to ensure that they implement the programmes in a professional, coordinated and relevant manner

Supports local partners in all aspects of project implementation, including planning and conducting participatory action research, setting up and supervising dialogue spaces, conducting advocacy activities at local, provincial and national level

Supports the M&E Officer in the monitoring and elaboration of programmatic results and impact

Management – institutional coherence

Support in the coordination, with the Great Lakes Representative on programmatic implementation as required and is directed by the Program Officer with other units of the organization

Supports operational activity implementation

Collaborates with the finance officer to ensure that each partner’s annual and quarterly budget forecasts are developed on the basis of the activities agreed in the planning and within the budgetary limits and ensures the funds are used to achieve the expected objectives and in a cost-effective manner (cost ratio and results achieved)

Qualifications:

Education

Advanced degree in peace-related studies, social or political science or other relevant fields

Experience

1-2 years of experience in peacebuilding, political and/or developmental work with increasing responsibility

Competencies

Understanding of current thinking on peacebuilding issues and methods; and demonstrable ability to anticipate emerging needs and integrate them into priority programme setting

Practiced organizational and planning skills; and has some knowledge of project cycle management including using project planning and management tools

Strong writing and communications skills in English and French is required

Interpeace Competencies

Collaboration and Weaving

Communication

Drive for results

Adaptability and Continuous Learning

Respect for Diversity

Success factors

Strong commitment to supporting local peacebuilding initiatives and to the values and working principles of Interpeace

Excellent social and inter-cultural skills, outstanding communication skills to a variety of stakeholders from different backgrounds

Creative team player with a commitment to inclusiveness and consensus building

personality with tact and a high adaptation capacity

Identifies with and is committed to Interpeace’s core values and working principles

Interpeace values diversity among its staff and aims at achieving greater gender parity in all levels of its work. We welcome applications from women and men, including those with disabilities.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are invited to submit their application to recruitment-eca@interpeace.org no later than July 2nd 2021. “Programme Support Officer, Burundi ” MUST BE included in the subject line of the application email to be considered.

The application must include:

A complete curriculum vitae

A letter of interest

An acknowledgement letter, answering the following questions:

Have you ever been criminally convicted or subject to any criminal or administrative penalty by any competent authority? If yes, please specify:

Have you ever been terminated or separated (e.g. contract termination, dismissal, non-renewal) or subject to any disciplinary measure or sanction by your employer for fraud, harassment, sexual harassment, sexual exploitation or sexual abuse?

Have you ever resigned while under investigation or during disciplinary proceedings?

And confirming the following declaration of understanding:

I confirm the accuracy of the information provided, with the understanding that Interpeace will conduct reference checks to verify relevant information.

I understand that if any false or misleading information is provided in my application, or any material fact suppressed, I may not be employed, of if I am employed, I may be dismissed.

Please note that due to high volume of applications, ONLY short-listed candidates will be contacted.