Nova Pioneer is looking for superstar Substitute Teachers to teach various subjects in our Tatu High School Campuses. This is a temporary role opening (2- 4 weeks teacher coverage) where applications will be reviewed on a rolling/ continuous basis. This is an exciting opportunity for dynamic teachers to play a role in delivering an enquiry-based learning approach and to be a part of an innovative network of schools that is developing generations of innovators and leaders who will shape the African Century.

ABOUT NOVA PIONEER

Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century. A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content. At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school. Nova Pioneer uses a unique, enquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation and collaboration. Nova Pioneer currently has 13 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit www.novapioneer.com.

Responsibilities

Key responsibilities for the role include:

Teach and deliver exceptional, real world, enquiry-based lessons that align with the Kenya curriculum requirements.

Create a classroom environment that is conducive to learning, is developmentally appropriate to the maturity and interests of the students and maintain an organized and focused learning environment.

Infuse joy and passion for learning in lessons so that students are excited and interested in their academic excellence.

Integrate interactive technology into lessons to enhance instructional delivery.

Maintain positive, constructive and professional relationships with students, their families and colleagues.

Set and communicate rigorous and ambitious goals for all students and provide effective student feedback so they internalize them.

Provide consistent rewards and/or consequences for student behavior and model expected behaviour at all times for students to emulate

Qualifications

Skills and Qualifications required:

TSC certification and a relevant Degree in Education.

and a relevant Degree in Education. You have 2+years teaching experience .

. You love teaching and care deeply about the success of each and every student

You have an understanding of and passion for enquiry based, student-centered learning

You are deeply committed to your development as a teacher and welcome constructive feedback, translating feedback into improvements and innovations in your approach and in your classroom

You are able to work within a team-based environment and collaborate with other Resident teachers and Deans.

You are a great communicator. You are able to provide clear and effective written and verbal communication.

You are flexible and open to change – you handle uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity well.

You are excited about our organizational culture—and in particular, you are fired up to challenge yourself by embracing mutual vulnerability and a firehose of feedback.

How to Apply

