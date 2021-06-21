Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Nova Pioneer is looking for superstar Substitute Teachers to teach in our Athi River Primary Campus. This is a temporary role opening (2- 4 weeks teacher coverage) where applications will be reviewed on a rolling/ continuous basis. This is an exciting opportunity for dynamic teachers to play a role in delivering an enquiry-based learning approach and to be a part of an innovative network of schools that is developing generations of innovators and leaders who will shape the African Century.

ABOUT NOVA PIONEER

Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century. A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content. At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school. Nova Pioneer uses a unique, enquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation, and collaboration. Nova Pioneer currently has 13 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit http://www.novapioneer.com.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Responsibilities

Key responsibilities for the role include:

Provide a safe and secure environment for children to feel comfortable.

Plan and execute appropriate activities for the children each day according to the curriculum, schemes of work and lesson plans.

Teach and deliver exceptional, real world, enquiry-based lessons that align with the Kenya curriculum requirements.

Infuse joy and passion for learning in lessons so that students are excited and interested in their academic excellence.

Provide a variety of materials and resources for children to explore, manipulate, and use, both in learning activities and in imaginative play.

Instruct and monitor students in the use and care of equipment and materials, in order to prevent injuries and damage.

Organize and lead activities designed to promote physical, mental, and social development such as games, arts and crafts, music, and storytelling.

Prepare materials, classrooms, and other indoor and outdoor spaces to facilitate creative play, learning and motor-skill activities, and safety.

Observe and evaluate each child’s progress and provide a written report to the Principal, other school leaders and parents.

Monitor and keep records/ reports of the children’s progress and development.

Instruct students individually and in groups, adapting teaching methods to meet students’ varying needs and interests.

Assimilate arriving children to the school environment by greeting them, helping them remove outerwear, and selecting activities of interest to them.

Establish and enforce rules for behavior, and policies and procedures to maintain order among students.

Plan and supervise class projects, field trips, visits by guests, or other experiential activities, and guide students in learning from those activities.

Attend professional meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops in order to maintain and improve professional competence.

Assist in bus loading and unloading.

Qualifications

Skills and Qualifications required:

TSC certification and relevant Degree in Education/ P1 Diploma/ Certificate

and relevant Degree in Education/ P1 Diploma/ Certificate 2+ years of teaching experience.

You love teaching and care deeply about the success of each and every student

You have an understanding of and passion for enquiry based, student-centered learning

You have a deep understanding of children and you know how to connect with the specific age group that you teach

You are deeply committed to your development as a teacher and welcome constructive feedback, translating feedback into improvements and innovations in your approach and in your classroom

You are able to work within a team-based environment and collaborate with other Resident teachers and Deans.

You are a great communicator. You are able to provide clear and effective written and verbal communication.

You are flexible and open to change – you handle uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity well.

You are excited about our organizational culture and in particular, you are fired up to challenge yourself by embracing mutual vulnerability and a firehose of feedback.

How to Apply:

